MARSHALL COUNTY — In her own words, Dawn Brauneker Quimby is a “recovering addict, a loving mother and wife.” Childhood trauma triggered over 20 years of addiction. then, in 2011 a fire changed the course of her life which led to her personal triumph over addiction.
Quimby is currently the Women’s House Manager at Serenity House in Warsaw. She is in the process of completing her associates Degree in Human Services at Ivy tech Community College.
Speaking as an advocate for recovery, she shares her personal testimony to educate the public about the many elements of addiction and recovery.
Quimby is the mother of Christopher, Kaiden and Sophia. She is the wife of Cassidy Quimby and the daughter of Nick Brauneker and Cindy (Phend)
Brauneker. Walter and alberta ‘Bert’ Brauneker are her grandparents.
Childhood
Growing up going to church with her grandparents, Quimby also grew up around drugs and alcohol. “It was normal for me. It wwas normal for there to be parties with a bunch of kids running around with parents smoking pot or drinking.”
Her mother was awarded primary custody of her after her parents divorced when she was six years old. She lived with her mother and spent every other weekend with her father. Quimby’s mother, Cindy, reassured her that her father, Nick, would still be a part of her life. “My mom explained the divorce to me. I was only six. So I am not sure what I really comprehended. all I knew was that dad wasn’t going to be living with me anymore, but would still be there for me.”
Quimby confirmed that her father kept his word to remain in her life. “I’ve always been a daddy’s girl. I probably always will be.” the bond between Quimby and her mother has grown stronger the last few years.
Quimby described herself as a self-reliant nine year old. Because Quimby was self-sufficient and had a network of neighbors, her mother felt comfortable relying on that support for help after school or during summer break while she worked her full time job.
It was a neighbor who sexually abused Quimby when she was nine years old. This traumatic event was the catalyst for Quimby’s addiction. Not wanting to upset her parents, Quimby concealed the abuse. “I thought, if I tell my mom, my mom is going to go psycho-crazy mad and she’s going to kill this guy, she will go to jail, and I won’t have my mom anymore.”
Quimby had the same concern for her father. “At that age, there is no one else you trust more than your mom and your dad. So there was nobody else for me to tell.”
Addiction
Quimby turned to alcohol and then to marijuana to suppress emotions of fear, shame and confusion.
Quimby said, “I escaped the only way I knew how. That was to start using alcohol first. My mom liked to drink Canadian Mist and Pepsi. I had watched her enough to make my own drinks. That’s how it started.”
Quimby turned to marijuana when she could no longer cope at school under the influence of alcohol. “I realized I can’t go to school drunk but I can’t deal with all of these feelings that I am feeling either. Both my parents, my mom and my dad, were both pretty heavy pot smokers so I knew how to clean it, roll it, smoke it. I knew how to do everything so I started smoking pot instead of alcohol because I knew I couldn’t go to school drunk every day. It was easier to go to school a little bit high, nobody really noticed.”
Coping Skills of a Child
Quimby continued to use substances to suppress her emotions. “When you start using drugs and alcohol, the age you are when you start using drugs and alcohol is the age of your coping skills. When I started getting sober, I had the coping skills of a nine-year-old child.”
Quimby explained that it wasn’t only the triggers that resulted in using, it was the build up of repressed pain during lapses that led to binges. She would go six, eight, or ten months without using, but over time the emotions and trauma she was suppressing built up. Not only from her childhood trauma, but compounding grief from additional pain and loss. “It wasn’t just the trauma from the nine year old girl. It was all of the traumas that I dealt with my whole life that I just kept pushing down. I’ve lost many, many friends over the years. Family members. I never properly dealt with any of their deaths. I had no idea how to deal with them.”
Isolation from Faith, God and Family
Though Quimby had grown up attending church with her grandparents, her trauma caused her to question the existence of a loving God. “But when the sexual trauma started happening to me when I was nine, I turned my back on God. At nine years old, I was like, ‘How could a loving God let this happen to me?”
As Quimby got older she withdrew from church and activities that had become traditions for her family. “I quit going to church. My dad’s side of the family had always gotten together every Easter and went to church with my grandma and my grandpa. I quit doing that. I used one excuse after another. I completely turned my back on God.”
Toxic Relationships
While she continued to withdraw from her family, Quimby formed toxic relationships. Quimby said, “If I wasn’t addicted to drugs and alcohol, I was addicted to a toxic relationships.”
Quimby had her first child, Christopher, just barely after turning 17. “When I got pregnant with him, my thinking was that I wanted to do everything different than what my mom did. Not that my mom was an awful mom, because she wasn’t. She had her own traumas that she didn’t know how to deal with. She did what she knew how to do. It totally becomes a cycle in a family until it’s broken.”
Quimby went on to have two more children; Kaiden and Sophia.
Resistance to Counseling
Quimby noted that mental health counseling can be costly for some who suffer from addiction. Others don’t want therapy because they weren’t raised to believe it will help.
Quimby’s mindset was that counseling wouldn’t help. “If you grow up a certain way, there are cliche´s that you start to believe. It becomes part of your culture. My thinking was that every counselor just tells you that you have been abused at some point in time in your life. Now, being on the other side of it, every counselor tells you that because you have been.”
After years of suppressing her emotions and trauma, she didn’t even identify as a victim of abuse. “At the time, I thought, ‘I don’t want to go to a counselor just to have them tell me that I have been abused. I haven’t been abused.’
Because I didn’t think I had been abused. Eventually I couldn’t remember all of that because I kept burying it.”
The Fire: March 2011
Quimby’s addiction continued. The substances she used got more volatile. By 2011, Quimby was pleading with God to deliver her from addiction. “I didn’t find him again until I was two years into my recovery. But, while I was in active addiction, strangely enough because I have always had a belief in God, I kept pleading with him to get me out of the life that I was in because I didn’t want to live like that anymore.”
Just as Quimby’s addiction of over 20 years began with trauma, her commitment to recovery was ignited by trauma. On March 13, 2011, she was the victim of a meth lab chemical fire resulting in third degree burns and flesh trauma covering over 50% of her body.
Quimby was in a coma for seven and a half weeks for the first stage of her physical recovery from the fire. “When I woke up from my coma two months later, my first thing was I don’t want to go back to that life. I started telling my story to anybody who would listen who was around. I would tell them everything I was doing, exactly how things were done, what behaviors I had, what excuses I used to leave in the middle of the night to go get dope. I started telling everything.”
Parental support and impact
Quimby’s parents were supportive through her crisis. “Both of my parents were there for me. My mom never left my side the entire time I was in a coma. It wasn’t until after they woke me up from my coma and they moved me to a rehab hospital that she went back to work. She was still coming over all the way from Warsaw to Fort Wayne like every other day to check on me, bring me stuff, and make sure I was okay.”
“My dad came a lot to see me at the rehab hospital and when I was in a coma. My grandma still tells me today that every time he came to visit me, he would leave the hospital and call her and cry all the way home.”
Quimby’s eyes filled with tears as her emotion choked her voice. “My dad’s a very private man. He doesn’t show his emotions. So for her (grandma) to say that, Oh God, you know, I really hurt my parents deeply with everything that I did and everything I went through. I can’t imagine their pain.”
Quimby said her father was hit double because her sister was also suffering from addiction. “Now he is blessed. He has both daughters in recovery. Everything is great. I just can’t imagine the turmoil that a parent goes through during that time.”
Physical rehabilitation from the burns
Quimby spent two months in physical rehabilitation in Fort Wayne to regain use of her muscles, joints, tendons and limbs. Her children, Sophia and Kaiden were approximately two and four years old at that time. “I really missed my kids and I wanted to be home.”
Not everyone was compassionate toward Quimby as she shared her story of survival in hopes of recovery. The head nurse grew embittered against her. “The head nurse on my unit, her sister was a meth-addict and had completely destroyed her family. With me being open and telling everybody everything, all the nurses called my room Meth 101. It was a complete learning experience for them. Anything they asked me, I would tell them. But because of me being so open and honest about it, she got an attitude against me. All she saw was, ‘My sister is just like you and my sister destroyed my entire family.’ She had resentment there that she couldn’t see past.”
Quimby’s recovery was being compromised as a result of pain medication being withheld. “She was withholding my pain medications. I still had open wounds that were being cleaned and treated every day. I was going through physical therapy because I had been in a hospital bed for seven and a half weeks. That might not seem like a long time but when you are laid in a coma in a hospital bed for seven and a half weeks, you lose all of your muscle tone. Add to the fact that I was a meth-addict before that and weighed all of 90 pounds when I went in to the hospital. My body was trying to recuperate. I was in excruciating pain.”
Early release from the hospital
Quimby asked her mom to come pick her up and demanded to be released early from the hospital. The physician who discharged Quimby wrote a prescription that proved inadequate in dealing with her pain. “I was burnt over 50% of my body with third degree burns. Everywhere that I wasn’t burnt, they took skin from to cover the parts where I was burnt on. Pretty much every inch of my body had trauma to it. He sent me home with the lowest dose of Percocet that you could possible get. That’s not going to be enough for a normal person, but for an addict that already has a high tolerance! I sat in a chair like this (arms wrapped around her) until my mom could get me back in to see my burn doctor.”
Quimby was homebound because she still had open wounds and was very susceptible to infection. Quimby’s burn doctor prescribed a more appropriate treatment for pain during her follow-up. She had to undergo additional surgeries to release the adhesions that had formed under her arm pits during that period of time. “I sat in so much pain, every movement was excruciating, it was horrible.”
Physical and Occupational Therapy
Though Quimby was facing legal issues, her focus that year was on physical healing. “For that first year I was really only focused on my physical recovery. When I came home I couldn’t hardly walk, I couldn’t write, I couldn’t wipe myself, I couldn’t wash my own hair, I couldn’t bathe myself. I couldn’t do any of that when I first came home. So I was really focused that first year on physical recovery.”
A physical therapist and occupational therapist went to the house to work with her. She walked on her tiptoes due to “drop-foot syndrome”; a condition which developed because the tendons in the back of her legs had restricted and shorted while she was bed-ridden. “I went through a year of intensive occupational therapy three times a week.”
Quimby eventually started outpatient therapy in Warsaw. Quimby’s therapist challenged her and that was what she needed. “He saw me as a challenge. He is a very competitive person and I am a very competitive person. So, our personalities together pushed me harder than I ever would have been pushed by anybody else. I had to have that.”
“I thank God every day for the therapist that I was given.”
His goal was to rehabilitate Quimby to as much movement as possible without many surgeries. He had her set a shortterm goal. Quimby’s goal was to pick up her daughter, Sophia. “All she wanted was for mommy to hold her and I could really hold her because it hurt so much.”
Quimby received therapy every day, five days a week. A month to the day of setting her initial goal to pick up Sophia, she reported, “I picked her up today.” Quimby had Sophia stand on the couch and scooped her into her arms. Her therapist said, “That’s still a win!”
Legal Issues and Sentencing
When Quimby got home from the hospital her attorney approached her with a plea agreement. It was a year before she appeared before the judge for final sentencing.
Quimby confirmed during her interview with The Pilot that she was not responsible for the fire that resulted in her burns. Quimby would years later give her statement about the fire and who was responsible.
She did not want to give her statement about who was responsible for the fire when she faced sentencing initially. “When I went into my sentencing for it, all other cases were going to be dismissed. So I wouldn’t gain anything at all for giving my statement for the fire. I felt that I couldn’t give my statement on it because in my heart I felt like I would be doing it out of revenge. And it’s not my place to exact revenge on anybody. Only God can do that. So I kept my mouth shut about it and refused to give my statement.”
Quimby faced a possible 12-year sentence. “I went into my sentencing with a 12 year cap. Which meant that the judge could give me up to 12 years but no more than 12 years. It was recommended in my plea agreement that I be placed on community corrections because of my injuries and still having to go through surgeries and everything. At that time I was still on pain management.”
Judge Bowen sentenced Quimby. “The judge gave me 12 years. He maxed me out. He gave me 12, do six on community corrections. At that time, it was day for day. If you served six years, you actually do 12. You got one day good time, for each day you serve. So it was 12, do six on community corrections. Then he did a provision in my judgment that said if I successfully completed three years of community corrections, with absolutely no violations, had all my fees paid, paid back the county any money that the county incurred due to the fire or my injuries or anything else, that he would consider doing a modification at that time.”
Quimby was happy with her sentence because it allowed her to be home with her children. “I wasn’t going to miss my kids for at least three, possibly six years. I was going to be there for every moment with them. So I was really happy with that.”
Community Corrections
Quimby began community corrections immediately. “I went straight from the court room, down the stairs to community corrections, and they put the ankle bracelet on me. At that time it was Steven Pfeiffer that was in charge of community corrections.”
Quimby was scared when she began the program initially. “I was scared. I was so scared of violating. When I first got put on community corrections, he was a lot more lax on everything. He wouldn’t put the schedule in the system that you were going grocery shopping at this time, or going to church at this time or doing that. So, anytime you leave your zone, your home zone, and you’re not scheduled out in the system, your bracelet vibrates that you are not in your zone. So I freaked out all the time.”
Quimby took her responsibilities seriously. “I was always so nervous standing in the checkout line out at Walmart. Sometimes the cashiers can be a little bit slow. You get stuck in line forever. I was like, ‘I gotta get home! I gotta get home!’ I was so scared all the time.” She laughed. “Every time I left the house I was a nervous wreck.”
Pfeiffer was replaced by Ward Byers. “I love Ward. I hated Ward at first.” she laughed as she said she has told him this. “When he was brought in, he was brought in to do a job. He was brought in to clean up the community corrections, the whole department. There was a lot of wrong doing that had gone on, so he was brought in to get it cleaned up and get it straightened out. He came in hard.”
Quimby reminisced, “I think he arrested like 45 people in his first week for violations. I remember when he first came in and I got a letter in the mail that said I had to report to his office by 8 o’clock in the morning. I was like, ‘What’d I do?” She laughed. “I was so scared. It was just for a drug screen, which I wasn’t nervous about at all. At that point I would take any drug screen they wanted me to take.”
Quimby said that Ward had been strict and she was intimidated by him. Her request to attend Kaiden’s first Christmas concert in kindergarten was denied. “Ward told me I couldn’t go. I was devastated.”
“It took me a year to gain Ward’s trust that I really was in it for all the right reasons.” Quimby said. “Ward has a very compassionate heart that most people don’t see. He wants to help people change their lives.”
Marshall County Drug and Alcohol Program (MCDAP)
Quimby was also placed on the Marshall County Drug and Alcohol Program (MCDAP). “The judge also ordered me to MCDAP. That’s also through community corrections. Christie Johnson does that. So when I went in for my assessment with Christie I told her I didn’t know how to live a sober life at all. I had been involved in drugs and alcohol all of my life. I really didn’t know any other way.”
Quimby made her commitment to recovery clear. She said, “I told them, ‘While I am going through your program and while I’m going through community corrections, I need you guys to teach me. I need you to give me everything you can give me.”
Quimby was signed up for all of the recovery programs available at that time through the Bowen Center. She went to Intensive Outpatient Therapy (IOP) every week.
She also attended a women’s group for addictions every Wednesday night. “I met with an addiction counselor one on one. I did individual therapy at the Bowen Center. I went to the Bowen Center three times a week for a year learning how to do a sober life. Learning how to cope with feelings.”
