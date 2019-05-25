CULVER — After an injury changed her barrel racing career, Maria Graber was determined to continue her life on the farm raising chickens and growing produce.
Graber, who owns and operated Country Girl Heartbeats Farm, raises three different breeds of chickens, grows produce and is constantly evolving along with her farm.
“I used to be known as the crazy horse lady,” she said. “I am now working on ‘crazy chicken lady!’”
CGHF is National Poultry Improvement Program certified. Graber is also certified as a NPIP tester.
The state of Indiana requires certification to sell eggs at the Market and Graber is certified through the Indiana State Poultry Board. Graber specializes in eggs, chicks and hatching eggs.
Graber began breeding chickens with Swedish Flower Hen chicks.
“They reminded me of a pet chicken my sister and I had as kids,” she said.
