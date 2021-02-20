The bin is overflowing with kindness at the Pilot News Group office in downtown Plymouth. President of Kiwanis Club - Plymouth Linda Hagan is leading the organization's diaper drive through the end of the month.
Diapers are being collected for families who are trying to make ends meet with small children to care for. Donations can be dropped off at the Pilot News Group Office in downtown Plymouth during regular business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hagan will be delivering the donations to two area non-profit organizations for distribution: The Bread of Life Food Pantry and The Marshall County Neighborhood Center.
Donations will be collected at the Pilot News Group Office on behalf of Kiwanis through the month of February and will be distributed through the Marshall County Neighborhood Center and the Bread of Life Food Pantry.