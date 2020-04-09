Free family support group meetings are now available in a virtual setting every Wednesday through June 17, 2020. This family support group is for the family members and friends concerned about their loved ones who live with a substance use disorder. The program is based on the Community Reinforcement and Family Training model. The CRAFT model is a highly-effective, evidence-based, motivational program that impacts families in multiple areas of their lives. Topics include:
- Family dynamics: identifying triggers and motivators
- Developing positive communication techniques
- Helping the loved one enter treatment services & engage in recovery
- Effective methods and available resources–empowers you to influence change and improves your quality of life
To join the family support group meetings please see the details below:
Every Wednesdays through June 17, 2020
6:30-8 p.m. EDT
Web link: bit.ly/CRAFTzoom
Call-in: 1 646 558 8656
Meeting ID: 128 712 140
Please email whitney@overdoselifeline.org for additional information.