Free family support group meetings are now available in a virtual setting every Wednesday through June 17, 2020. This family support group is for the family members and friends concerned about their loved ones who live with a substance use disorder. The program is based on the Community Reinforcement and Family Training model. The CRAFT model is a highly-effective, evidence-based, motivational program that impacts families in multiple areas of their lives. Topics include:

  • Family dynamics: identifying triggers and motivators
  • Developing positive communication techniques
  • Helping the loved one enter treatment services & engage in recovery
  • Effective methods and available resources–empowers you to influence change and improves your quality of life

To join the family support group meetings please see the details below: 

Every Wednesdays through June 17, 2020

6:30-8 p.m. EDT

Web link: bit.ly/CRAFTzoom

Call-in: 1 646 558 8656

Meeting ID: 128 712 140

Please email whitney@overdoselifeline.org for additional information.

