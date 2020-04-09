Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Windy with a few showers possible. High 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.