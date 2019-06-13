PLYMOUTH — No such thing as a free lunch? If you are under 18 there is and breakfast too.
The Plymouth High School Cafeteria is serving a free breakfast and lunch to all children and teens under 18 years of age.
There is no registration or identification required.
The program started June 5 and will continue until July 26 with no meals served July 4 and 5.
Breakfast is 7:30 a.m. until 8:15 a.m., lunch is from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Everyone is asked to enter through the front doors for the meals.
This is part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program.