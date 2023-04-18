On April 15, Officer Schieber with the Plymouth Police Department was traveling East on Jefferson Street, when a vehicle leaving the Mayflower Tavern failed to yield the right of way, and pulled out into the path of the police vehicle.  After avoiding the collision, a traffic stop was conducted and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Theresa Fraschetti, 36 years old of Plymouth.  As a result of the officers investigation, Theresa was arrested and transported to the Marshall County Jail.  Theresa was booked into jail for Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering, Operating While Intoxicated over .15 BAC.  

Tags

Recommended for you