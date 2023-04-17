On April 14, 2023 at approximately 12:15 a.m., Officer Schieber of the Plymouth Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in the area of Michigan Street and Hoham Drive. During Officer Schieber’s investigation, the driver was identified as Georges Frantz, 25 years old, of Plymouth. Officer Schieber found Frantz had never been issued a Driver’s License and was using fraudulent-paper plates on the vehicle. Frantz was taken in to custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail on criminal charges of Operator Never Licensed and Fraud. 

