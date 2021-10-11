On Friday, Oct. 8 at approximately 5:07 p.m. Marshall County Deputies responded to the area of S.R. 10 and S.R. 17 for a suspicious person. After an investigation, Kalab Morgan (23) of Frankfort was arrested for unlawful entry of a motor vehicle (B Mis). Kalab was lodged in the Marshall County jail on the above offense and was given a cash bond of $250. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Culver Police Department.
Readers are reminded that charging information supported by an affidavit of probable cause is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed and that there is only probable cause to believe a crime has been committed. They are presumed innocent throughout the proceedings and are entitled to be represented to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt before a judgment of guilt may be made.