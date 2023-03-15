CROWN POINT—Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are partnering to host a free car seat safety clinic in Kouts. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Kouts Volunteer Fire Department at 108 E. Mentor St. in Kouts.
Franciscan Health, Geminus to host car seat safety clinic; new car seats available to select qualifying Indiana residents
