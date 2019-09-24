Dog of the Week: Foxey
Foxey is a small Pomeranian male. He is two to three years of age.
Cat of the Week: Handsome
Handsome is a domestic short hair male of large build. He is three to four years of age.
If you are interested in Foxey, Handsome or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.
Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made.
The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.
If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.