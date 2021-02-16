At 5:14 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, the Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a multi-vehicle collision at U.S. 6 at King Road. A preliminary investigation of the collision has found the following:
Delbert Polenske, 57 from Bancroft Neb., was driving a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor pulling a trailer. He was traveling east on U.S. 6 approaching King Road.
The Freightliner struck the rear of a 2007 Ford Focus, driven by Melia Byrer, age 33 of Bremen. The Focus was facing east and was slowed or stopped at the intersection to turn north on King Road.
The collision between the Freightliner and the Focus pushed the Focus into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a 2017 Ford Focus, driven by Jeffery Whiteman, and a 1997 Subaru Legacy driven by Logan Powers.
Byrer was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment, but later died as a result of her injuries.
All other drivers were treated at the scene of the collision but were not transported from the scene for medical treatment.
The Marshall County Police Department was assisted by the Indiana State Police, Lapaz Fire, Lapaz EMS, Bremen Fire, Bremen EMS, and INDOT at the scene of the collision. The Indiana State Police and the Saint Joseph County Coroner’s Office are also assisting in this ongoing investigation.
A final report of the collision will be forwarded to the Marshall County Prosecutor upon completion for review.