INDIANAPOLIS — Four Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars today, April 13, 2021, after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program. The probationary troopers graduated from the 80th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in December 2020. The entire class was issued their Dodge Charger state police cars at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis.
While at the academy the recruits received 25 weeks of intense training. Their graduation was the culmination of more than 1,100 hours of training that included criminal law, emergency vehicle operations, firearms, and traffic law. The academy training also covered other facets of law enforcement including criminal investigation, crash investigation, self-defense, and other general law enforcement related areas of instruction.
These troopers will now begin solo patrol on the Indiana Toll Road.
Garrett Tharp, 21, is a 2018 graduate of Plymouth High School. After high school, Tharp attended Ancilla College earning an associate degree in Criminal Justice. Tharp will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and LaGrange County.
Samuel Waterhouse, 23, is a 2016 graduate of Garrett High School. Waterhouse joined the Indiana National Guard in 2017 and is still presently a member. He will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and LaGrange County.
Bryce Bustamante, 23, is a 2015 graduate of LaVille High School. After high school Bustamante attended Ancilla College earning an associate degree in Criminal Justice. He will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in Porter, LaPorte, and St. Joseph County.
Casey Davis, 28, is a 2011 graduate of Wawasee High School. Following high school Davis joined the United States Marine Corps where he served for seven years at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina. He will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange and Steuben County.