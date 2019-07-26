SYRACUSE — A former mayoral candidate for the city of Plymouth has been killed.
Officials said Ben Fisher, 29, was killed Friday afternoon while directing traffic on S.R. 13 outside Syracuse.
Fisher worked as a flagger on a construction/maintenance crew. He was fatally struck by a pickup truck.
Kosciusko County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Francis, department spokesman, confirmed Fisher’s death Friday evening, but said the investigation is ongoing.
Francis said additional details will be released Monday.
Fisher ran unsuccessfully in the May Republican primary for Plymouth mayor.
Read more about this in the weekend edition of the Pilot News.