PLYMOUTH — Former Plymouth Mayor William “Bill” Satorius, who led the city in a multi-million dollar legal battle with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management during his single term in office, died Wednesday in Plymouth.
He was 81.
Satorius died Wednesday morning at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, 222 Parkview St., from complications of ALS, which is more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
His funeral arrangements are pending through Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth.
“He was very open (and) gregarious,” said Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman, who got his first municipal legal job when Satorius hired him to be Plymouth city attorney. “He laughed a lot. He was fun to be around. We’d go fishing on Lake Michigan. He just did everything the best he could.”
Read more about this in Friday's edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.