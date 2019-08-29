PLYMOUTH – Formal charges have been filed against a Walkerton man accused of writing thousands of dollars of fraudulent checks against a Plymouth business.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Charles E. Winger, 48, last week with check fraud, forgery and theft. Each count is a Level 6 felony punishable by six months to two-and-a-half years if convicted.
According to court documents:
Pilot News newspaper Publisher Cindy Stockton and Michele Louderback, the newspaper’s business manager, contacted Plymouth police Officer Jerrid Arnold on Tuesday, Aug. 20, to report several company checks fraudulently written and cashed by Winger, a newspaper delivery person.
Winger had unsupervised access to the newspaper’s offices overnight as part of his job.
Stockton and Louderback determined Winger had written about $2,900 in fraudulently obtained checks. As well, the pair determined at least one other check was missing, but they did not know if had yet been cashed.
Stockton told Arnold the newspaper terminated Winger the same day as the fraudulently checks were discovered.
Winger sent text messages to the newspaper’s circulation manager, who forwarded them to Stockton.
“In the text messages Charles apologized and inquired to see if law enforcement was contacted,” Arnold writes in the court papers. “Charles advised that this wasn’t his normal behavior and that there was something wrong in his mind and that he had (sought or would seek) help at the Bowen Center. Charles informed (the circulation manager) that a friend was going to loan him money (and) that he … was hoping to pay all of it back.”
During an interview with Arnold, Winger said he had gone into Louderback’s office over the last several weeks. Because she either failed to fully lock her office, or because the lock was “insufficient, he could simply open the door,” according to court documents.
Winger admitted to using a stamp with Louderback’s signature on the blank checks as well as forging her signature.
Winger admitted to taking 12 checks and cashing them for a total of just under $4,000. He deposited them into his own bank account.
Winger told Arnold he had spent all the money stolen with the fraudulent checks.
Winger remained in the Marshall County Jail late Monday on $3,000 cash bond. He made an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court I on Tuesday.