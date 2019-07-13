PLYMOUTH – Prosecutors have formally charged a Walkerton man with battery with a deadly weapon after he allegedly hit another man in the head with a hatchet in late June.
Along with the battery count, the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office also charged Matthew V. Obrien, 26, with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
According to court documents and a Plymouth Police Department news release:
City officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Garro and Water streets shortly before 2:30 a.m. June 26 on a report of an unknown disturbance.
Officer Paul Stamper was first at the scene. He found Obrien, who was “wearing headgear with antlers,” armed with a knife and a hatchet, according to documents.
Obrien “shouted ‘shoot me’ and ‘kill me,’” according to court papers.
Read more about this in the weekend edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.