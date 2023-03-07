Indiana educators are encouraged to apply for the 2023 Natural Resources Teacher Institute (NRTI), which will be held June 19-23 at the Forestry Training Center at Morgan-Monroe State Forest.
Forestry educational opportunity available to teachers
