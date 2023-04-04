Join Elkhart County Purdue Extension for a free educational program about food budgeting presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Bristol Community Food Pantry (101 W. Vistula St., Bristol, IN 46507).
Food Budgeting and Meal Planning Educational Program to be offered by Elkhart Extension
