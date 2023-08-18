On the above date and time while on US 30, a Plymouth Officer observed a speeding vehicle west on US 30 from Oak Drive. The officer was able to conduct a traffic stop in the area of US 30 and Pioneer. The driver was identified as 32 year old Yeibert Flores-Colina of Chicago. It was determined that Yeibert had never obtained a drivers license.
Flores-Colina arrested for Operator Never Licensed
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
