Dog of the Week: Molly
Molly is a small Papillion. She is spayed and five years old.
Cat of the Week: Floof
Floof is a domestic long hair female of three to four years of age. She is super loving.
If you are interested in Molly, Floof or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.
Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made.
The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.
Read more news from Starke County in this week’s edition of The Leader. It is on sale. Call 5740936-3101 to subscribe.