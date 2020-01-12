Although the original Flood Warning was scaled back to a Flood Watch on Saturday, there are two road closures in Marshall County. According to MC Highway Superintendent Jason Peters, Hickory Rd. from 7th to 7B road and 8th Rd. from Hickory to Grape are expected to be closed until Monday morning.
Flooding causes road closures
- Dana Draper
-
- Updated
Dana Draper
Assistant Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- MCSD searching for suspects in Rentown robbery
- Plymouth gymnasts finish third
- Flooding causes road closures
- Reichard heroics lead Pilgrims to win
- Bowen Center partners with Bremen Schools
- NWS: Flood watch issued for most of Northern Indiana
- Plymouth boys fall in NLC meet
- Culver Chamber names Brian Pohl 2019 Volunteer of the Year
Most Popular
Articles
- No prison time for Walkerton man who admitted to having child porn, committing burglary
- Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter to consider City of Plymouth ID cards
- Culver Chamber honors Legacy Salon owner Angela Maroules as Business Person of Year
- Wife of alleged Walkerton Aryan Brotherhood member gets 17 years in prison for dealing meth
- Plymouth gymnasts finish third
- Plymouth department heads recently sworn-in to office
- Woman gets 6 years for dealing meth in Marshall County
- NWS: Flood watch issued for most of Northern Indiana
- Culver Chamber names Brian Pohl 2019 Volunteer of the Year
- MCSD searching for suspects in Rentown robbery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15