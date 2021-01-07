STROH — Indiana Conservation Officers responded yesterday to a report of three fishermen who had fallen through the ice on Big Turkey Lake in Steuben County.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., the county communications center received a 911 call that the fishermen had fallen through the ice near the 10200 West block of County Road 475 South.
Brad Levitz, 61, of LaGrange and his son, Bradley Levitz, 40, of Hudson, were attempting to walk on the ice to go fishing when the incident occurred. Brad Levitz, realizing the danger, began to return to shore when his son fell through the ice approximately 200 yards from shore. Jason Smith, 48, of Auburn, and Bert Wolfe, 47, of Albion, who were fishing nearby, helped the younger Levitz out of the water and those three attempted to return to the shore.
Those three men fell through the ice approximately 60 yards from shore and were assisted out of the water and onto land by fire personnel on scene.
Smith and Wolfe were treated on the scene by medics and released. Bradley Levitz was transported by ambulance to Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola for evaluation.
Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Orland Fire Department, Steuben County EMS, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, and the Stroh Fire Department.
Indiana Conservation Officers are urge anglers to refrain from ice fishing in the area due to the recent above-freezing temperatures.