MEDFORD, MA—Tufts University student Fisher Shea of Culver, Class of 2024, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester.
featured popular
Fisher Shea named to Spring, 2023 dean’s list at Tufts University
- Content Provided
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Fisher Shea named to Spring, 2023 dean’s list at Tufts University
- Local musician, Matt Scutchfield, talks about his upcoming album
- Young, Cardin introduce bill to ensure lifesaving organs reach patients
- Indiana passes Senate Bill 161 on unlawful surveillance
- Quack Out Hunger: A Duck Race
- Wenger arrested for Domestic Battery and Strangulation
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Department releases crash report for U.S. 30 / Queen Road
- Morales-DeContreras arrested for Operator Never Licensed
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant leads to arrest of two at Family Express
- Warrant arrest on Patrick
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Department releases crash report for U.S. 30 / Queen Road
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Sheriff’s Department releases vehicle collision report - King and 7th Road
- Indiana passes Senate Bill 161 on unlawful surveillance
- Elmore arrested on multiple charges
- Henrikson arrested for Reckless Driving and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Warrant arrest on Manns
- Hoover arrested for Outstanding Warrant for Dealing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.