We are in the midst of summer fun and all of the activities that come with it including fireworks. Usually, we see a large occurrence of fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday. Fireworks can be fun and entertaining for the family, but there are many safety risks that come with them if not handled properly. They can easily cause burns and possible eye injuries to both children and adults.
Latest News
- Fireworks Safety Tips
- Nappanee "Embrace the Pace" Days July 13-15
- Cassidy Fritz named to spring, 2023 Dean’s List at University of Findlay
- Senator Mike Bohacek speaks on exploring Indiana
- Young Launches Housing Affordability Tour
- Sniadecki arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
- Melling arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Tequimila arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia
Most Popular
Articles
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
- Reed III arrested on outstanding Warrant, Battery on a Public Safety Official, and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Melling arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Sniadecki arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
- Beard arrested for Driving While Suspended - Prior and Possession of Marijuana
- Tequimila arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia
- Marshall County Sheriff's Department Crash Report
- Snook arrested for Domestic Disturbance
- Troyer excited about challenges at Plymouth
- Post 27 overruns Kokomo
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.