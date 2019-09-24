PLYMOUTH -- Firefighters work to put out a fire at Mi Camino Real restaurant on North Michigan St. in Plymouth. The fire started late afternoon. No reports of injuries at this time. The Pilot News will provide updates as we have them.
Firefighters battle blaze at Plymouth's Mi Camino Real restaurant
