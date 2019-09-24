Restaurant fire

Firefighters were called to Mi Camino Real restaurant in Plymouth at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

 Pilot News Photo/Dana Draper

PLYMOUTH -- Firefighters work to put out a fire at Mi Camino Real restaurant on North Michigan St. in Plymouth. The fire started late afternoon. No reports of injuries at this time. The Pilot News will provide updates as we have them.

