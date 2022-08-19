A concerned citizen commented at the Bremen Town Council meeting last Monday about the Jackson St. Project and how it will remove some of the parking spots for firefighters only. The project includes building a gazebo that will be smaller but similar in design to the Nappanee downtown pavilion.
Firefighter parking brought up at Bremen Council meeting
