Fire Chief Steve Holm informed the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety (BPWS) at Monday’s meeting that he has accepted the resignation of one of his assistant chiefs. However, the resignation is only as the role of assistant chief. Chad Kinney will remain as a firefighter.
“At this time I’m going to continue to operate with just one assistant chief for the near future. At some point we will entertain probably the same process we did at the last time with putting a new assistant chief on to cover the second position,” said Holm.
He also stated that he will be out of town starting Wednesday until Monday. During that time, Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Cooper will be overseeing the department.
Street Superintendent Jim Marquardt presented a no sign request for the board’s consideration.
“They’re tired of people blocking their entrance of their driveway going in the garage and alleyway,” said Marquardt.
The request is from Max and Rebecca Hatfield for their property on Alexander Street.
Marquardt stated that he has driven past the property five different times since receiving the request. “I’ve not seen one car parked on that side of the street. I’m not sure what their issue is, if it’s a neighbor doing it or not, I haven’t talked to them personally.”
Mayor Mark Senter said that he has talked to the Hatfields. After receiving an email from them, the mayor contacted them.
Marquardt did say that if the Hatfields continue having problems, they can contact the Plymouth Police Department. When asked, Police Chief Dave Bacon said that it was illegal to park in front of a driveway.
The board decided to table the matter in order for them to look at the situation further.