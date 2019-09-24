PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth restaurant sustained significant fire and smoke damage after a blaze erupted on the building’s exterior Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to El Camino Real Mexican Grill Restaurant, 2550 N. Michigan St., at about about 4 p.m.
When they arrived, flames on the restaurant’s exterior were visible.
Plymouth police Chief Dave Bacon said everyone was safely outside the restaurant when first responders received the emergency call.
Plymouth Fire Chief Rod Miller said the fire was contained in less than an hour.
While there was significant fire damage to the building’s western exterior, there was little fire damage to the inside. However, the interior did sustain significant smoke damage, he said.
The cause of the fire was still be investigated late Tuesday afternoon.
The fire did not spread to the neighboring Red Rock Inn.
Jose and Maria Lopez, of Plymouth, have owned the restaurant for the last 13 years, according to their daughter, Susana Lopez.
Susana Lopez said the family believes the fire started after someone threw a cigarette butt on the restaurant’s patio.
She said customers notified employees of the blaze.
Lopez couldn’t say how long they believe the restaurant will be closed.
Traffic on Michigan Street was rerouted along U.S. 30 and Hoham Drive.
Along with Plymouth, firefighters from Bremen, LaPaz, North Township and Argos responded to the scene.