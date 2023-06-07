On June 5, 2023 at 5:18 p.m., Plymouth Police Department was dispatched to a property damage accident in the parking lot of Wings Etc. After an investigation, Lendy Figueroa-Padilla was placed under arrest for Operator Never Licensed.
Figueroa-Padilla arrested for Operator Never Licensed
