A call to Marshall County 911 resulted in Anthony Ferree, 40 years old from Plymouth, to be incarcerated at the Marshall County Jail for Domestic Battery and Strangulation.
Ferree arrested for Domestic Battery, Strangulation
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
