Fernbaugh’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry is celebrating their 90th anniversary from Tuesday, Aug. 15 to Saturday, Aug. 19. During this period of celebration the store will give a free gift to any customer who purchases $50 or more. The gifts are wrapped so you will not know what you pick, but one lucky customer could win a pair of one carat lab grown studs.
Fernbaugh's Diamonds and Fine Jewelry celebrating 90th anniversary
