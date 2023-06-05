On June 3rd at approximately 9:30 p.m. Marshall County Reserve Officer Frick conducted a traffic stop in the area of Glenn Overmyer and Nutmeg Road. on a silver minivan for a traffic violation. Upon investigation it was found that the 19 year old driver, Luis Fernando, has never received a driver's license. Luis Fernando was taken into custody and brought to the Marshall County Jail. 

