SOUTH BEND – An Elkhart man arrested in Marshall County for a series of armed robberies across northern Indiana was recently sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison.
Ryan Holmes, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana, said U.S. District Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. sentenced Rex Hammond, 55, to 47 years in federal prison last week.
Miller also ordered Hammond to repay $2,630 in restitution, according to Holmes.
“Hammond’s lengthy sentence should serve as a reminder to all violent criminals that we will seek appropriate punishment for their crimes,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said in a news release announcing the sentence. “Hammond changed the lives of innocent victims forever with reckless acts of violence. Thanks to the work of all our law enforcement partners, he will essentially serve the rest of his life behind bars.”
