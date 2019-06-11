SOUTH BEND – An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to having child pornography.
Ryan Holmes, spokesperson for U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana, said U.S. District Court Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. handed down that sentence Monday to Steven Perry, 55, as part of a plea agreement.
Along with 120 months in federal custody, Perry must serve five years of supervised release.
According to documents in this case, in December 2018, Perry, who has a prior 2004 federal conviction for receipt and possession of child pornography, was in possession of child pornography that was being shared on a social networking site.
Perry was released from federal custody in his earlier case in 2010, according to the Indiana Sex Offender Database.
This case was investigated by FBI with assistance from the St. Joseph County High Tech Crimes Task Force.
The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Maciejczyk.
U.S. Attorney Thomas L Kirsch II heads the Northern District of Indiana.