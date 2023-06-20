On Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department obtained a report that a 4-month of age child had been injured. The child was taken to St. Joseph Regional Hospital for examination, which was transferred to Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officer Jordan Rans responded to the complaint and initiated the investigation. It was believed that the father had caused the injuries to the child. The father, Blake L. Darrah, age 21, was arrested, transported and booked into the Marshall County Jail for Child Neglect, a Level 3 Felony.
Father arrested for Child Neglect
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
