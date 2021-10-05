According to a Plymouth Police Department press release issued Tuesday morning, Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at 1720 W. Lake Avenue, SR 17 at 6:29 a.m. Monday morning.
The accident investigation report completed by Officer Zach Wallace indicated that a vehicle operated by 24 year old Andrea Finley of Plymouth was driving eastbound on SR 17 when her vehicle struck a male pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.
The pedestrian was identified as 58 year old Roy McCarty who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Plymouth Police Department was assisted by the Plymouth Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Coroner.