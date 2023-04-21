On April 20, 2023 at approximately 2:43 p.m., Marshall County Central Dispatch received a call about a Blue Chevy Impala that was all over the roadway. Deputies were responding to the call when dispatch received another 911 call concerning the vehicle. The caller advised at approximately 2:47 p.m. That the vehicle had exited the roadway causing a crash. The vehicle collided with the cable barriers on US 31 in the area of 5a Rd, rolled over, and eventually came to rest on its side on the right shoulder of the north bound lanes. The driver, Jordan Cahall (33) of Elkhart, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still being investigated by the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. 

