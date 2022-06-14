MARSHALL COUNTY — Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. of St. Joseph and Marshall Counties is celebrating 150 years this year with a first ever anniversary celebration for all policy holders this Saturday. Over 200 insureds responded to the RSVP. They along with their families will be served a full breakfast buffet including scrambled eggs, French toast, American fries, biscuits and gravy, ham, sausage, quiche, sweet rolls, muffins, fresh fruit, juice and coffee at Christo’s Banquet Hall. Door prizes, giveaways and a drawing will be held for items provided by or purchased from locally owned businesses.
Secretary - Treasurer - Manager Philip Overmyer, who is also President of Mutual Insurance Companies Association of Indiana, Inc. (MICAI) emphasized a rich history and passion for serving the community.
Pilot News Group Photo / Jamie Fleury
CSR - Agent Ashley Tischler and Secretary - Treasurer - Manager Philip Overmyer.