CULVER — A party held in honor of Jessye Gilley was held at the Culver Boys and Girls Club Thursday afternoon to celebrate her 8 years of service.
Gilley will continue her passion of working with children in her new role as Donor Relations Officer at Ancilla College.
Gilley said, “I am going to miss the club very much. I really appreciated all of the support and love that the community has given to me the last 8 years. This has by far been the most amazing and incredible job. I woke up every day finding it unbelievable that I actually got paid to play with kids. I am really going to miss them.”
Gilley plans to remain involved at the club and within the community.
“I am not moving. I will be fifteen minutes down the road. I am just extending my reach to older kids obviously at Ancilla. I am very excited. I think this is going to be incredible.”
Gilley laughed as she reflected on the change of environment for her, “I think I am going to have to invest in a white noise machine. I don’t know if I will be able to work in the quiet. I hear that nuns are not as loud as kids.”
Gilley emphasized, “I am very excited. I think this will be an incredible opportunity. But I will never be far. I will be in here all of the time. I am hoping that once I am settled that I will be able to help the club in other ways such as work in sub positions, donating, and maybe someday participating on the board.”
Criston Zehner, who will serve as interim director, spoke highly of Gilley. “We will miss Jessye terribly but we are very happy for her.”
Zehner added, “These are definitely big shoes to fill.”
Bill Githens spoke on behalf of the board of directors, “I want to thank Jessye for the years she has dedicated to the club. She was a valuable asset and all of the kids just love her. I am sorry she is going to leave us, but she is going on to better things. I want to wish her the best of luck. She always has a home here to come back to visit. She has done an excellent job for Culver Boys and Girls Club.”
Melva Githens, Dana Neer, and Carol Zeglis were among those who ordered cake, served guests, and celebrated Gilley’s accomplishments.
Regional Club Director of Greater Northwest Indiana Kristina Balog, Executive Assistant of Greater Northwest Indiana Beth Clapton, and Vice President of Human Resources of Greater Northwest Indiana Kris Condon were also present to help celebrate Gilley’s service.
Neer encouraged the children as they expressed how much they would miss Gilley.
He rallied them around for a group photo before cutting the cake.
Gilley emphasized, “I don’t plan to leave. I am going to remain very much involved in community endeavors. Culver is our home.”