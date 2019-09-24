PLYMOUTH — The man credited with starting the local Riley Gear Run has finished his earthly race.
John Michael Pasley, affectionately known to many as JP or Pas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17. He was 52.
JP loved serving the community, both as a police officer for 10 years and a firefighter for 15. Most recently, he was the supervisor of security at Allied Universal at the DePuy Plant in Warsaw.
In 2012, JP started the Riley Gear Run to support Riley Hospital for Children. He and several fellow firefighters, EMTs and friends ran the Blueberry Stomp 15K in full fire gear to raise money in addition to putting boots for donation in the community and along the parade route. In total, JP’s Riley Gear Run raised approximately $40,000 “For The Kids” in four years in support of Riley’s Magic Cart and palliative care programs.
“This was one of the proudest accomplishments in his life,” said his wife, Susan. “At JP’s core, he wanted to help everyone. He would stop to help anyone in need and in his chosen careers he was able to impact so many people’s lives in a positive way.”
Brad Serf said John reached out to him in support of the Riley Gear Run. “John was profoundly affected by a traumatic fire involving twin children,” Brad said. “John had become inspired by scripture from Acts 20:35 ‘In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ I never knew John to run long distances let alone in full turnout gear on an 82 degree humid September day. He had asked me to help him with water, pacing and encouragement along the route and I gladly agreed to do so. We hadn’t talked much about strategy until we were at the start line about a minute before the cannon went off to start the race. John looked at me with a full Scott Air Pack on and said, ‘OK Serf take me out at an 8 minute pace per mile...’ I said, ‘John, that’s about as fast a pace as I can run without turnout gear I don’t think that is a good idea.’ He looked at me crying with an emotional voice and said, ‘It’s for the kids, Brad, it’s for the twins. Take me out at an 8 minute pace.’ So I did, we made it through town which is about the first half mile of the 9.3 mile race and when we reached LaPorte Street, John was in significant aerobic difficulty. John had so much pent up emotion over the twins and his desire to help the children at Riley, there was no talking him out of going out at full tilt. It was Pasley, he did just about everything in a big way drawing the praise and admiration from so many along the way. He would walk it off and go on to finish this grueling challenge because he didn’t want to let those who sponsored his effort down. He never mentioned his fast start and the difficulty it put him in for the rest of the day, if I was a betting man, I would bet he would do it all over again, he had a huge heart for those kids.”
Serf posted to JP’s Facebook: “You ran the race with endurance my friend and we had a lot of fun along the way. Some of the hardest laughs I ever experienced were during my joyful time with you brother.”
As his love for people, the outdoors was only rivaled by the love of his family: His wife Susan, his three children, Tyler, Cody and Sabrina Pasley, and for his grandson, Owen Michael Dee Pasley, whom he called “my boy blue” and step-daughters: Sophia Smith, Kathryn Smith and Olivia Smith.
Everyone in JP’s life has a story to tell, many revolve around his big smile and bigger heart.
Andy Metsker said he has so many memories, the best kept in adding, “He had a ton of love to share and a smile.”
Mark Lindsey, who will be delivering JP’s eulogy said, “The common denominator for everyone you talk to is how JP always found a way to make you laugh — and would do it at the expense of himself. I don’t know if John ever met a stranger and his love for the outdoors was second to none.”
JP’s humor and interaction with people come to mind with childhood friend Mark Lee. “John had a paper route in town delivering the Pilot News. The route was over in Pennsylvania street area. He had 60 papers to deliver every day. All at once they decided to build the Garden Court in the same area. The route went from 60 papers to 125 almost overnight. How cool it was to watch him interact with people... he was the same happy-go-lucky person if you were 5 or 85.”
Lee said JP made time to talk with friends and anyone he came in contact with.
“I remember we always wanted to play football together but in junior high I was the playing center and he was the quarterback but we couldn’t the center for John because I was too short!”
Lee added, “I was honored to call him my friend and how we could not see each other for — at times — years, but could just pick up a conversation like we had just been together the day before. He was great man.”
Tony Plothow said he will miss everything about his friend, including his smile, humor and willingness to make a fool of himself in any situation. “You had a larger than life personality,” Tony wrote in a Facebook post. “Some of the most fun I’ve had in my life were things we did together — stupid, funny things. We always laughed, had fun in every situation we were in. Sports, family issues, high school, college situations, you name it. I will miss you my friend.”
Along with bowling and golfing as an adult, JP’s other passion was the great outdoors. He would spend hours communing with nature, thinking and appreciating God’s beauty, Susan said. Although he enjoyed fishing and hunting turkey and other birds, his true love was deer hunting.
JP’s brother Joel Fisher said that is who introduced him to hunting and fishing. “We always had that together. We spent countless hours, even days, in the woods, on the banks and in a boat. During our early years, our grandparents had a place out on Cook Lake that was our sanctuary. There was no fish, frog, or turtle safe when we were there. With JP, the thing that brought him the most joy was taking someone outdoors.”
Joel added, “Family was everything to JP, and like me, would get frustrated when he couldn’t make everything perfect but would go through brick walls to try.”
Joel added, “Growing up together, I never once ever felt like I wasn’t a part of his life. In my eyes, he was who I wanted to be when I grew up. It is hard for me to put into words what my brother meant to me and all the people around him. It is indescribable. You can’t mold someone to be a more caring, giving and loving person.”
Joel said when he got married to wife Angie, JP was his best man. “I never had any doubt that he was always going to be in that role on that special day. When Angie walked up those stairs and we locked eyes, I couldn’t hold back the tears. When we got to our vows, again I was overwhelmed with emotion. JP, had my back as he did so many other times as he leaned forward and whispered in my ear, ‘You got this brother.’ That was all the encouragement I needed to get through one of the most special days of my life. He always had that way of making things a little bit easier.”
He added, “He never walked away, there was never a challenge not accepted. He always filled the room with love and happiness even while fighting his own daily challenges. His love was deep, genuine and everlasting.”
Most of my memories are fishing and hunting with JP, said Greg Carroll. “Ice fishing a couple years ago on Myers Lake, we always had one certain spot we’d go to. We were separated to find the school of fish and whenever we started catching fish, whoever found the fish would yell ‘fish on’ and we caught so many one day, we were just pulling fish out one after another. You know it’s exciting when we catch fish so we were yelling and laughing and soon we had everyone on the lake coming over to our spot. So, we had to change it up, and the next outing, we’d yell ‘cheda’ and nobody out on the lake could figure out why we’d be yelling that, so they’d stay away from us!”
Greg added they’d made plans for hunting season coming up, but fun and lots of laughs were always on the agenda. “I think we did more laughing in the tree stand; we probably scared more deer away laughing,” he said. “And on our trips to South Dakota and Colorado, in Colorado, I watched him chase his roll of toilet paper down a mountain. We were on two different mountains and I could only see him with my binoculars. My call sign was War Eagle and his call sign was Chicken Hawk. He calls me and tells me he’s going to Ace of Spades. I’m trying to find out what that is, and as I’m watching him with my binoculars, he finally makes up his mind where to go #2, up hill or down hill. Through my binoculars, all I can see is JP with his pants at his ankles chasing his toilet paper as it’s rolling down the mountain! He called me laughing so out of breath telling me what had happened!”
“JP was something else,” Greg said. “He was always singing and he could never remember the lyrics so he’d sing ‘Rocket Man, la da da dah he he haw.’ All of our fishing trips on Lake Michigan with Captain Steve, if the fishing slowed down, if we went five or 10 minutes without catching a fish, JP would do his impersonation of a Tom Turkey on the deck, and we would just laugh.”
Steve Harrell and JP went to Vincennes with Lynn Gee at age 17, when they were juniors in high school, and because both worked in the field at the time, they were interested in hotel and restaurant management. Their boyhood dreams were to own a hotel/restaurant of their own. On that visit, Steve said they saw a lot of men on campus touring talking about the law enforcement. “That’s how JP got into public service,” Steve said. “We got our associate degrees together, we both became police officers and were best men in each others’ weddings. We were college roommates. But John and I have been more than police officer brothers, it was a real brotherhood, closer to unconditional love.”
Steve continued, “With his big personality he also had the power of influence. Mostly good and sometimes bad. For instance, the influence of studying law enforcement together was the good, and the bad? A girl he was dating had a horse who had never been ridden. He decided we were going to ride it. We found cowboy hats — probably from some Halloween costume or something — and tried to break that horse. We did ride the horse and we tamed it enough with one of us on the back, we were celebrating for that 10 seconds and it bucked us off. I still remember how bad my tail bone hurt.”
Steve said JP would always do something crazy and fun, but also had the power of influence too. “He was like a big brother - not only guys but girls too — people looked up to him and he was a protector. The words I have used all the time in the last week are that John’s highs were so high — and that was John 90 percent of the time — but those close to him know his lows were low. Not just recently but even as a teenager. Because John wore his emotions on his sleeve he wasn’t afraid to ask for help, it just took one time where he didn’t ask. He didn’t disguise it, everyone who knows him knows it. He also struggled with the fact that because he was singing, dancing and the life of the party, some days when he wasn’t in the mood, people would think there was something wrong and tell him he didn’t seem like himself.”
Steve recalled trips to Notre Dame football games, which JP was a huge fan as well. “He’d be the first guy doing the Irish dance at the game and getting everyone around him excited, but on the way up and on the way home, he would pour out his heart in tears.”
Steve said, “It’s not curable, like any other disease — like cancer, you don’t cure it —mental health is not curable. He sought help but this time was too late.”
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. If you know of anyone struggling, please reach out. If you yourself are struggling, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You may also contact the Crisis Line via text by typing TALK to 741741.
——
John Michael Pasley was born Nov. 20, 1966 to Janice (Ellinger) and Larry Fisher and John L. and Debbie Pasley. He was a graduate of the Class of 1986 at Plymouth High School. He attended Vincennes University where he received his associate’s degree in criminal justice. He attended Crossroads Church in Plymouth.
JP and Susan Renee (Burgess) Pasley were married in Key West, Fla. on Oct. 5, 2011. She survives, along with son, Tyler Pasley and fiancée Chelsie Vetterly; son, Cody Pasley; daughter, Sabrina Pasley; grandson, Owen Michael Dee Pasley; his mother and father, Janice and Larry Fisher; his father and mother, John L. and Debbie Pasley; brother, Joel and Angie Fisher; step-daughters: Sophia Smith, Kathryn Smith and Olivia Smith; nieces: Caitlyn, Callie and Charlie Schwichtenberg; and nephews, Jacob and Tucker Fisher. He was preceded in death by his sister, Crystal (Pasley) Schwichtenberg.
The family has asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to the John Michael Pasley Memorial Fund at First Source Bank. The fund will be used to support the mental health of area law enforcement officers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 4-8 p.m. at the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11204 Michigan St., Plymouth.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. in the Plymouth Wesleyan Church with Pastor Scott Yoder officiating. Visitation will resume one hour prior in the church. Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.