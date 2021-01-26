The REES volunteers and donors quietly support their community with time, money and talent; seeking not personal recognition of their contributions but the preservation and restoration of the distinctive icon located in downtown Plymouth.
Their goal is that The REES will once again create memories for Marshall County families and beyond for innumerable years to come.
History proved harshly that the building could not be sustained functioning solely as a movie theater when it closed. Though many people have fond memories of the movie theater; visionaries and advocates recognized the need to restore the building with the accommodations necessary for continued growth and long term viability.
Under the direction of The REES Committee; and with the help of multiple entities and donors; the function of the building has expanded into a Performing Arts and Educational Community Center. Every spare inch of the space is being restored, designed and fortified to function with limitless possibilities.
The next improvement scheduled to the over 80 year old structure is to replace the manual display boards with upgraded digital reader boards. It was critical to The REES Committee that the necessary digital upgrade retain the nostalgic appearance of hanging letters.
Brad and Patty Serf, and Art and Lisa Jacobs provided a generous donation to satisfy the gap funding necessary to accomplish that goal.
Serf and Jacobs represent the homegrown risk management firm GIBSON. As risk management advisors they were thrilled to preserve the authentic ambience of the marquee and pleased that it would no longer be necessary for volunteers to manually change the marquee display boards one letter at a time from the steps of a 10’ ladder.
The marquee cabinet structure; including the neon and chasing lights will remain untouched. The current display boards and letters will be preserved and used inside on the third floor.
Though both families had no interest in being highlighted for their contribution; they agreed to share what The REES and the community means to them.
Jacobs started working at The REES when he was 14 years old putting messages on the marquee every Thursday night. “After the late night movie started I would go there and put it up for the next week. That definitely drives my interest in The REES.”
He remembers that the first movie he saw at The REES was Stephen King’s “Carrie”. He laughed that he would not recommend the genre to his children or grandchildren. “I was scared to death. I remember walking out of there scared to death thinking ‘Holy Cow, what I have done?”
As he continued to work at the theater he was promoted to work the concession stand, serve as a ticket taker, and eventually ran the film projector until he was 18. “That was very nice. It has a lot of warm meaning for me.”
Jacobs and Lisa watched movies at The REES when they were high school sweethearts. He also worked at the Times Theater in Rochester.
Though he has a history with theaters from his youth; it is his passion for his community that drives his contribution. “When I look at downtown Plymouth and all the things that it has done for me and my family; I just feel blessed to be able to give back. The marquee seems to be the very heritage of our downtown.”
He added that leaders in the community and advocates including The REES Co-Chair Randy Danielson have made great efforts to rejuvenate downtown. “Anything I can do to help, I feel blessed to be able to do so.”
Serf also grew up in Plymouth. “I have a lot of good memories at The REES. I remember seeing ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ as a kid there. I think it was a big deal when we got to see something other than a PG movie there when I was a kid.” he remembered with a smile.
His grandfather ran the Rialto Theater, one of three in Plymouth during the forties.“The REES did prevail.”
He still sees the marquee as a warm welcome to the heart of Plymouth. “It’s a warm beacon when you come in to downtown with the marquee lit up. In the 70’s and 80’s; when I was a kid; they often put community events and recognition up on the marquee. To see that tradition returned was really special for us.”
Jacobs noted the coinciding history of the risk management firm and The REES; highlighting how decisions made over eight decades ago continue to have an impact. “If it wasn’t for Dan Gibson and Dave Gibson starting a company in Plymouth, Indiana in 1933 and continuing it; I wouldn’t have an opportunity to be here to have this opportunity to help. For me that’s how deep it flows.”
Serf noted the success of River Park Square; how individuals and families attend concerts in the summer, along with festivals and the Farmers Market in the Spring, Summer and Fall. When it opens, The REES will provide a downtown destination year round.
Serf emphasized the amount of support and the diversity of the support that has been given to the project; a testimony of what it means to the community. “Randy [Danielson] has shared so many remarkable stories about people who have given; either gifts in-kind, financial contributions, or gifts of their time to see this through. A strong sense of community remains here. We have to carry that on. Our parents did, our grandparents did.”
The REES has been supported by grant funding, rigorous fundraising campaigns, donors and individuals who have given their time, effort, or talent to see it redeemed from a vacant memory to a vibrant community resource with immense purposes. As the vision for The REES continues to expand; the possibilities are endless.
Serf noted that after a trying year due to the pandemic, people are eager to reconnect. Jacobs stated, “We are built to be together; to give each other strength and hope.”