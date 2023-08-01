On Monday July 31 2023, an investigation by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant resulted in the execution of a search warrant in the 13000-block of 6A Road in Plymouth. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Lane Everly, 24 of Plymouth. Officers uncovered communication between Everly and what he thought to be a 14 year old girl. Everly was then lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Child Solicitation, Level 4 Felony and Resisting Law Enforcement, an A Misdemeanor. He was given a $10,000 cash bond.  

