On July 1, 2023 at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Plymouth Police Officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Michigan Street and Plymouth-Goshen Trail. During the course of the Officer’s investigation, the driver was identified as Ernesto A. Estrada-Ortega, 48, of Wellington, Texas, and believed to be intoxicated. As a result of the investigation, the driver was found to be intoxicated and driving with three juvenile passengers. Estrada-Ortega was arrested for two misdemeanor counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and one felony count of Operating While Intoxicated - Minor as a Passenger.  Estrada-Ortega was transported to the Marshall County Jail.  

