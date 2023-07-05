Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.