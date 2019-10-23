ARGOS — The Argos Town Council met Wednesday, October 16 for a regular meeting.
Present were President George Null, Vice President Charles R. Snead, Shawn Harley, Robert Byers and new member Erica Partin.
Attorney Derek Jones was also present, Clerk-Treasurer Lisa Mullaney was out for training.
Null welcomed Partin to the council, “I would like to introduce our new board member Erica Partin and thank her for stepping up and wanting to get involved. We are going to put her to work.”
The Argos Board of Zoning Appeals still has an opening.
Anyone interested in serving should contact Mullaney at the Argos Municipal Building located at 201 W. Walnut St. Mullaney can be reached at 574-892-5717 or by email at clerk@townofargos.com.
Wednesday, October 23 is large item pick-up.
The next council meeting will be held Wednesday, November 6 beginning at 7:30 p.m.