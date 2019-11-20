INDIANAPOLIS — Public school educators from Starke, Marshall and St. Joseph counties joined thousands of others from throughout Indiana in trekking to Indianapolis on Tuesday to lobby state legislators to improve their working conditions and pay.
Educators dubbed the day “Red for Ed Action Day” and made certain it coincided with Organization Day, which is the first day of the 2020 Indiana State legislative session.
“We went down (Tuesday) to show solidarity with our fellow teachers from across the State of Indiana,” said Pat Crone, a sixth-grade teacher at North Liberty Elementary School and co-president of that district’s teachers’ union. “We went down because enough is enough when it comes to our legislators giving our teachers, students, and schools the short end of the stick. From teacher pay to building infrastructure and everything in between, it’s time for action that is actually going to be helpful.
“We hope that those legislators who constantly put our schools and our students on the back burner will finally make them a priority and great change will be in store.”
Crone was among a sea of red-clad educators from everywhere from Evansville to Angola to descend on the Statehouse. Participants marched around the building holding signs advocating for livable wages for public school educators and disapproval of standardized testing.
