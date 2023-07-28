On July 26, 2023 at approximately 8:53 p.m. Officers with the Plymouth Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle proceeded to accelerate at a high rate of speed as it turned from Michigan Street to the on-ramp for US 30 East. The driver of the Yukon, Charles Elmore, 38 of Plymouth, came to a stop on US 30 East near Plymouth-Goshen Trail. Upon further investigation, it was suspected that Charles was driving the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. While attempting to detain Charles, he actively resisted, and was taken into custody. Charles was lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated-Prior, Operating While Intoxicated, and Resisting Law Enforcement.
hot
Elmore arrested on multiple charges
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Quack Out Hunger: A Duck Race
- Wenger arrested for Domestic Battery and Strangulation
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Department releases crash report for U.S. 30 / Queen Road
- Morales-DeContreras arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- Elmore arrested on multiple charges
- Warrant arrest on Patrick
- Eliminating Textbook Fees for Families
- Marshall-Starke Development Center begins filming on “I Heard It Through the Blueberry Vine”
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant leads to arrest of two at Family Express
- Hoover arrested for Outstanding Warrant for Dealing
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Sheriff’s Department releases vehicle collision report - King and 7th Road
- Coulter arrested on multiple charges
- Bottorff arrested on Warrant
- Henrikson arrested for Reckless Driving and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Warrant arrest on Manns
- Bradley arrested at Walmart on multiple charges
- Halsey arrested at Walmart on Warrant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.