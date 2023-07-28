On July 26, 2023 at approximately 8:53 p.m. Officers with the Plymouth Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle proceeded to accelerate at a high rate of speed as it turned from Michigan Street to the on-ramp for US 30 East. The driver of the Yukon, Charles Elmore, 38 of Plymouth, came to a stop on US 30 East near Plymouth-Goshen Trail. Upon further investigation, it was suspected that Charles was driving the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. While attempting to detain Charles, he actively resisted, and was taken into custody.  Charles was lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated-Prior, Operating While Intoxicated, and Resisting Law Enforcement.  

