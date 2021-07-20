On Sunday, July 18, at approximately 3:03 p.m. the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a suspicious person trespassing on a property in the 3200 block of 3rd Road.
Upon locating him the male took off on foot running west in a field on the northwest corner of SR 331 and 3rd Road. Upon locating the male, he resisted and a physical altercation took place and the male fled again. The male traveled through two more fields before finally being taken into custody. The male was later identified as 18-year-old Landan Shelt of Elkhart.
Landan was checked by EMS for a laceration and heat exhaustion before being transported to the Bremen ER to be further checked out medically. Landan was then transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for trespassing, resisting law enforcement, and battery on a police officer.
