ELKHART COUNTY—Creating an end-of-life plan can relieve bereaved family members of a huge burden. Learn about downsizing your personal possessions and get tips on what to keep, toss, donate, or recycle. Join Elkhart County Purdue Extension for this free educational program presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered Thursday, April 6 at 2 p.m. in-person at the Nappanee Public Library. The program will be approximately an hour long.
Elkhart Purdue Extension to offer ‘Downsizing your Treasurers’ workshop
