NAPPANEE—Diabetes is a very serious and costly health condition, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose levels, exercise regularly, and eat healthy can lower their risks of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.
Elkhart Purdue Extension to offer ‘Dining with Diabetes’ Educational Series
