PLYMOUTH — An Elkhart man who allegedly led Bremen police officers on a pursuit in June that stretched into St. Joseph County and ended when the driver jumped from the moving vehicle has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the case.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Daniel R. Hurt, 45, with felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended and theft.
According to court documents:
Bremen police Sgt. Trent Stouder had stopped his patrol vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Miami Road at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, when Hurt passed him.
Hurt was driving a Ford Expedition sport-utility vehicle.
As Hurt passed Stouder, Stouder checked the SUV’s visible registration, which determined the registration was reported stolen out of Elkhart, according to court papers.
Near the intersection of S.R. 331 and U.S. 6 Stouder tried pulling the vehicle over, but Hurt sped up and turned northbound onto S.R. 331.
Hurt drove over 100 mph as he traveled northbound with Stouder in pursuit. Hurt turned east at Pierce Road and then north on Beech Road.
As the chase entered Osceola’s south side, Hurt drove through a yard and residential side streets, according to court documents.
Hurt eventually jumped out of the SUV, which continued on, striking a tree. Hurt fled through a side yard before being taken into custody.
The pursuit lasted about 15 minutes and went for about 17 miles.
Stouder determined Hurt had two outstanding arrest warrants, one from Elkhart County and one from Centerville, Mich.
The Indiana State Police, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department assisted Bremen police in catching Hurt, according to radio station WYMR.
Hurt remained in the Marshall County Jail late Sunday without bond.